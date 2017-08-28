Tips to care for your new shelter pup

August is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. But the first week with a new pet can be tricky.

Pet owners are bound to make mistakes the first time they adopt a pup. Here are a few common mistakes pet parents make when adopting a new pooch.

According to the pet experts at Ask.Vet, pet owners shouldn't take adopting a pup lightly.



Here are five issues experts said pet owners can run into with their new pooch:



1. NOT PUTTING YOURSELF IN YOUR DOG'S PAWS

Consider getting up close and personal with your dog's environment. That means you may have to crawl around a bit so you don't miss key hazards like stray electrical cords, slippery rugs or dangerous chemicals.



2. GIVING YOUR DOG DIARRHEA

Don't switch away from the food your dog was fed at the shelter too soon or Fido's upset stomach will lead to problems all over the rug you didn't move.



3. FORCING YOUR LOVE ON YOUR SHELTER DOG

You may want to smother Rover with smooches and cuddles when you get him, but remember he just moved to a completely new environment and can get a little nervous, so if he's acting a little shy, let him come to you.



4. NOT MONITORING YOUR DOG'S POTTY HABITS

Just like humans, dogs have to go to the bathroom several times a day, and more when they move to a new place. Write down when your dog needs to go, or Fido might end up going all over your floors. So familiarize yourself with when you need to take him outside!



5. GIVING IN TO FIDO'S PUPPY EYES

That little dog is adorable right? But, no matter how cute Fido appears, you need to establish rules and break his bad habits as soon as he comes home. This is especially true if you have other dogs, don't let Fido start a doggy revolt!

