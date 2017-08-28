Carbondale man arrested, charged with arson

A Carbondale man is behind bars, accused of setting fire to a home with people still inside.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department along with firefighters from the fire department responded to a home in the 500 block of East Burke Street just after 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Investigators found the back door of the home on fire.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely.

Keelan Bush, 46, was arrested in connection to the fire.

He is reportedly an acquaintance of someone inside the home.

Bush faces a charge of aggravated arson.

