2 hurt in shooting in Dyersburg, TN

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee are looking for a man accused of firing a gun into a crowd of people taking part in a family cookout.

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bruce Community Center Park on Price Street.

According to a release from the Dyersburg Police Department, an officer tried to stop a car on Krist Street for running a stop sign. The driver turned on his emergency flashers and motioned for the officer to follow.

The officer followed the car to a hospital where the officer learned that a 23-year-old man in the car had been shot.

Just moments later, a second vehicle showed up at the hospital with a 20-year-old woman who had also been shot.

Investigators learned both people were shot when a black man shot into the crowd and took off.

The female victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The male victim went to a Memphis hospital by helicopter where he underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212.

