Police: driver fell asleep, crashed, caused gas leak in Benton, IL

A Carbondale man is behind bars, accused of setting fire to a home with people still inside.
A Carbondale man is behind bars, accused of setting fire to a home with people still inside.
The family of a Decatur sailor who remains were recovered from the USS John S. McCain say they're "heartbroken with the news and will miss him tremendously."
The family of a Decatur sailor whose remains were recovered from the USS John S. McCain say they're "heartbroken with the news and will miss him tremendously."
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is asking for help to locate a man believed to have information about a Cape Girardeau homicide.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is asking for help to locate a man believed to have information about a Cape Girardeau homicide.
A man from Benton, Illinois was ticketed after a crash that caused a gas leak in Benton, Ill.
A man from Benton, Illinois was ticketed after a crash that caused a gas leak in Benton, Ill.
A Carbondale man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after an early morning stabbing.
A Carbondale man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after an early morning stabbing.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.