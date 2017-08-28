Police: driver fell asleep, crashed, caused gas leak in Benton, IL

A man from Benton, Illinois was ticketed after a crash that caused a gas leak in Benton, Ill.

According to Illinois State Police, Anthony Boykin, 18, was driving east on West Church Street, approached South Main Street, when he reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of his car.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

His car crossed the east bound lane and the sidewalk and crashed into a utility pole and natural gas pipe near the intersection with South Main Street, according to ISP.

Because of the natural gas leak, traffic was rerouted in the area.

Several buildings were evacuated until a crew from Ameren Illinois could respond to repair the damaged utilities.

People were allowed back into the buildings around 10:15 a.m. Traffic was returned to normal around 11 a.m.

Boykin was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

