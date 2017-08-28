Gas leak reported in Benton, IL

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Benton, Illinois.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Ameren has secured the release of gas in the 100 block of South Main Street (Route 37).

A crash has been blamed for the leak.

Public Square is closed to traffic as officials continue to assess the situation.

Some buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

