Cape Girardeau Neurosurgeon Performs Nation’s First SI Joint Fusion Using Latest Mazor X Platform

Both of Missouri's urban mayors are among supporters of an effort to let voters decide if Missouri's minimum wage should rise to $12 an hour by 2023.
Both of Missouri's urban mayors are among supporters of an effort to let voters decide if Missouri's minimum wage should rise to $12 an hour by 2023.
Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is joining other corporations in sending aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is joining other corporations in sending aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Officials in two Kentucky counties have voted to hire attorneys to file lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors to help pay for the costs of combating the opioid epidemic.
Officials in two Kentucky counties have voted to hire attorneys to file lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors to help pay for the costs of combating the opioid epidemic.
The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was...
The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was...
Illinois Transportation officials say faster and more reliable locomotives combined with improved signals and tracks will cut the time it takes an Amtrak passenger train to run from Chicago to St. Louis by one hour.
Illinois Transportation officials say faster and more reliable locomotives combined with improved signals and tracks will cut the time it takes an Amtrak passenger train to run from Chicago to St. Louis by one hour.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Police believed a teller pulled an alarm that spooked these sinning sisters, who most likely aren't nuns.
Police believed a teller pulled an alarm that spooked these sinning sisters, who most likely aren't nuns.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.