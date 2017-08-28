Crews respond to plane crash in Jackson Co., IL

Cape Girardeau police identified the man killed in a shooting early on Saturday morning.
Cape Girardeau police identified the man killed in a shooting early on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois.
Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Benton, Illinois.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Benton, Illinois.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.