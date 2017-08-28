Crews respond to plane crash in Jackson Co., IL

Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department confirmed there are officers on scene, but did not have any information about possible injuries.

The plane crashed near Kite Hill Vineyard.

Witnesses said people who saw the plane go down jumped into action to help the two men who were on board the plane.

They were both taken by helicopter for treatment, according to a witness.

