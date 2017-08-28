2 men hurt in plane crash in Jackson Co., IL

Two men were hurt in a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to Captain Michael O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, someone from the Southern Illinois Airport Tower called the department at 9:10 a.m. to report an aircraft that was in distress about seven miles south of the airport.

Just moments later, 911 calls started coming in about a plane crash in an orchard near Grammer Road south of Murphysboro.

The plane crashed near Kite Hill Vineyard.

The plane hit a tree when it went down.

The two men inside the cockpit had major injuries. They were both flown to area hospitals by helicopter.

Witnesses said people who saw the plane go down jumped into action to help the two men who were on board the plane.

The names and condition of the two men involved are not being released. Investigators believe they were both from out of state. Online records show the plane is registered in Oklahoma.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to the crash scene.

