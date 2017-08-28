Missouri's minimum wage law takes effect; protest planned

Cape Girardeau police identified the man killed in a shooting early on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Benton, Illinois.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
