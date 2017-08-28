Workers say Missouri government is 'caring,' 'underpaid'

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 40 years ago. The year was 1977 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with Handy Man.
Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 40 years ago. The year was 1977 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with Handy Man.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.
Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.
Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.