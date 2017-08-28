5 things you need to know for 8/28

While residents in Houston, Texas are preparing for more flooding, the Carolinas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Find out how you can help, here in the Heartland.

It's Monday, August 28, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Laura Wibbenmeyer says grab an umbrella because there will be scattered showers throughout the day today with temperatures in the 80s. How will Tropical Storm Harvey affect your Labor Day weekend? Find out in your First Alert forecast on The Breakfast Show!

Making headlines:

Houston, Texas is bracing more flooding. Officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes.

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm watches for nearly the entire length of both the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

Want to know how you can help victims of Harvey? Click here to find out.

In Missouri, most of the new laws passed by the legislature earlier this year will take effect today. New laws include a higher standard for proving workplace or housing discrimination in court.

Illinois legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.

