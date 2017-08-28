5 things you need to know for 8/28

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 40 years ago. The year was 1977 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with Handy Man.
Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 40 years ago. The year was 1977 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with Handy Man.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.
Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.
Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.