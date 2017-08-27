Heartland Sports scores from Sunday 8/27

Sunday, August 27 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:01:18 GMT
Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland's nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.
