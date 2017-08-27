Heartland Sports scores from Sunday 8/27

The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.

Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.