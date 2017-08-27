The New York Jets claim Kony Ealy off waivers

The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Ealy was traded to New England in the off-season from Carolina but was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.

Ealy recorded three sacks and an interception in Super Bowl 50.

