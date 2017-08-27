New York Jets claim Kony Ealy off waivers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New York Jets claim Kony Ealy off waivers

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Ealy was traded to New England in the off-season from Carolina but was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.

Ealy recorded three sacks and an interception in  Super Bowl 50.

