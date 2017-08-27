New York Jets claim Kony Ealy off waivers

Here are Heartland sports scores from Sunday 8/27. MLB Tampa Bay-3 St. Louis-2 Philadelphia-6 Chicago-3 Frontier League Miners-3 Otters-1 NCAA Soccer (Women) Green Bay-0 SEMO-2
Here are Heartland sports scores from Sunday 8/27. MLB Tampa Bay-3 St. Louis-2 Philadelphia-6 Chicago-3 Frontier League Miners-3 Otters-1 NCAA Soccer (Women) Green Bay-0 SEMO-2
The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.
The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.
Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.
Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.
Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland's nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.
Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland's nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.