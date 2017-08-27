Tropical Storm Harvey: How you can help

Southeast Missouri State University opened the fall 2017 semester with its highest retention rate ever and with its residence halls at 100 percent occupancy.
Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in red cross shelters alone. This might leave you wondering how you can help those affected by Harvey.
Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.
Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.
