Tropical Storm Harvey: How you can help

Two people have died and more than 1,400 people took refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey in Red Cross shelters alone.

This might leave you wondering how you can help those affected by Harvey.

The Red Cross is looking for donations to help with food, shelter, relief supplies and many other things to help those dealing with the aftermath.

Head to redcross.org to make a donation or you can call the red cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Both of those will allow you to make a donation of any amount to the organization and you will be able to specify that you're wanting it to go directly to Harvey relief.

Another way to help is by texting Harvey to 9-0-9-9-9 which will make a $10 donation.

If you choose to use the texting method remember that you need to be 18 years and older or have parental permission.

Those donations will be added to your wireless bill or deducted from a prepaid purchase. 91 cents of every dollar donated will go to humanitarian services and programs such as disaster relief.

