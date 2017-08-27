Top legislative leaders discuss school funding at Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Legislative leaders are meeting at the state Capitol to hammer out details on a plan to fund schools.

They've announced a tentative deal, but the agreement is still being finalized. Sunday's meeting determines what lawmakers do when they gather Monday.

The budget lawmakers approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get money this year. Both parties agree the 20-year-old calculation Illinois uses is unfair, but Democrats and Republicans clash over changes.

Leaders have been discussing concepts from a plan the Democrat-run Legislature already approved, but Gov. Bruce Rauner doesn't fully agree with.

That plan is aimed at reducing disparities in per-student funding that exist between wealthy and poor districts under the previous formula. Leaders are also discussing tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

