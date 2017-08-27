Bootheel Arts Fish Fry coming to Gideon, MO

The Bootheel Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Gideon, Missouri, will having its second Annual Friday Night Fish Fry to support the Arts Center.

This event will take place Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for dine in or carry out and can be purchased online https://bootheelartsfishfry.eventbrite.com/ or by calling Donna Lawrence Gales (601) 896-4878.

