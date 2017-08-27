New discrimination, overdose laws take effect in Missouri

Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.
Early on Sunday, August 27, Carbondale Police responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street in response to a home invasion.
A 17-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty that a white supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.
