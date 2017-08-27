Gomes hits slam as Indians finish shutout sweep of Royals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gomes hits slam as Indians finish shutout sweep of Royals

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland's nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven't given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It's the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn't scored a run in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.



