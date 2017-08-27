17-year-old struck by vehicle in New Madrid Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17-year-old struck by vehicle in New Madrid Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 17-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on a bridge early that morning at 5 a.m. on MO-153, south of Tallapoosa.

The type of vehicle is unknown. Officials said it was driven away from the scene by a male driver.

The 17-year-old has serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston

    15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston

    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-08-27 17:57:24 GMT
    (Source: Twitter/Timothy McIntosh)(Source: Twitter/Timothy McIntosh)

    Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County. 

    Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County. 

  • Carolinas under tropical storm watch

    Carolinas under tropical storm watch

    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:44:49 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:49:05 GMT

    The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.

    The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.

  • 7 family members hit by car

    7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:07:08 GMT

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    •   
Powered by Frankly