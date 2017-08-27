17-year-old struck by vehicle in New Madrid Co., MO

Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.
Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.
Early on Sunday, August 27, Carbondale Police responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street in response to a home invasion.
A 17-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty that a white supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
