17-year-old struck by vehicle in New Madrid Co., MO

A 17-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on a bridge early that morning at 5 a.m. on MO-153, south of Tallapoosa.

The type of vehicle is unknown. Officials said it was driven away from the scene by a male driver.

The 17-year-old has serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.