Mizzou warns of extremists recruiting on campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty that a white supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Provost Garnett Stokes sent a message Wednesday saying the recruiting is part of a national push to gain members.

The university asked anyone who is aware of activity that would violate university policies to contact the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX.

The Columbia Tribune reports the memo was sent after officials spotted flyers around campus that read "Looking for Young Midwestern Patriots." The flyers displayed what the Southern Poverty Law Center and others say is a neo-fascist symbol.

University spokesman Christian Basi said the flyers are the only evidence so far that Missouri students are being recruited.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.