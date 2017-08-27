Venezuelan man drowns at St. Joe State Park

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a drowned man was found in Pim Lake at St. Joe State Park.
Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.
Early on Sunday, August 27, Carbondale Police responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street in response to a home invasion.
On Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two vehicle crash on Route 149 near the area of Hicks Road in rural Desoto.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.
