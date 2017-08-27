Venezuelan man drowns at St. Joe State Park

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a drowned man was found in Pim Lake at St. Joe State Park.

77-year-old Vincencio Rafael, of Venezuela, was found after a fatal drowning.

The report says it appears that Rafael swam towards a watercraft and sank approximately 80 feet from the shore.

His body was recovered Saturday, August 26 at 8:30 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Park Hills Fire Department and St. Francois Ambulance District.

