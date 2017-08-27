Venezuelan man drowns at St. Joe State Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Venezuelan man drowns at St. Joe State Park

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
ST FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a drowned man was found in Pim Lake at St. Joe State Park.

77-year-old Vincencio Rafael, of Venezuela, was found after a fatal drowning.

The report says it appears that Rafael swam towards a watercraft and sank approximately 80 feet from the shore.

His body was recovered Saturday, August 26 at 8:30 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Park Hills Fire Department and St. Francois Ambulance District.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:18:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-08-27 17:40:26 GMT

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

  • 7 family members hit by car

    7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:07:08 GMT

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

  • Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

    Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-27 16:01:14 GMT

    A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston. 

    A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston. 

Powered by Frankly