Jury finds Carbondale man guilty of battery in 2017 death investigation

A Jackson County Jury returned a guilty verdict against Nathan D. Bowles, 36, of Carbondale, Illinois for the charge of aggravated battery after the 2017 death of one man in Carbondale.

This came after two days of testimony in a jury trial which began Monday, Michael C. Carr, State's Attorney for Jackson County, Ilinois announces on April 20.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charge of attempted murder which requires proof that the defendant had a specific intent to kill the victim.

Bowles was behind bars charged with attempted murder after an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with four stab wounds and a laceration across the side of his neck. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Monday, Aug. 28, investigators said the victim was still in the hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries."

A witness to the assault told police he saw a fight and described the suspect. Bowles was named as a suspect after police spoke to friends and family members of the victim. He was the last person to be in the company of the victim according to police. He also matched the description given by the witness.

Bowles said he acted in self-defense and that he was defending his property which was money taken from him by the victim to purchase drugs during the trial. The jury rejected this claim. He said he did not intend to kill the victim who was his best friend at the time. The jury did not reach a verdict on whether Bowles intended to kill the victim.

The attempted murder charge is not being retried, however.

Bowles is eligible for an extended term of up to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His sentencing hearing will be on May 23 in Jackson County Circuit Court. He is currently in the Jackson County Jail awaiting sentencing.

