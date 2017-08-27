Carbondale stabbing suspect at large - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale stabbing suspect at large

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found one individual with multiple serious stab wounds and was sent to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

Through investigation, the victim and the suspect are possible acquaintances and had an argument before the stabbing.

The suspect is still at large and is described as a Caucasian male, 5'8"-5'9" tall, and weighing 150 pounds with a thin build.

He is described as wearing a white tank top, dark colored pants and an unknown colored ball cap.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:18:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-08-27 17:40:26 GMT

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

  • 7 family members hit by car

    7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:07:08 GMT

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

  • Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

    Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-27 16:01:14 GMT

    A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston. 

    A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston. 

Powered by Frankly