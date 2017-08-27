Carbondale stabbing suspect at large

Carbondale Police Department responded on Sunday, August 27, in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found one individual with multiple serious stab wounds and was sent to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

Through investigation, the victim and the suspect are possible acquaintances and had an argument before the stabbing.

The suspect is still at large and is described as a Caucasian male, 5'8"-5'9" tall, and weighing 150 pounds with a thin build.

He is described as wearing a white tank top, dark colored pants and an unknown colored ball cap.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.