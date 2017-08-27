Carbondale man charged with attempted murder, victim remains hospitalized

A Carbondale man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Monday, Aug. 28, investigators said the victim was still in the hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries."

Investigators said the victim and Nathan Bowles, 36, got into a fight. The men are acquaintances.

Bowles is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

