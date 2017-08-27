Carbondale home invasion; suspects wanted

Early Sunday, August 27, Carbondale Police responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street in response to a home invasion.

Officers learned that two masked suspects entered the house with firearms demanding money from the homeowner.

One suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's, around 5'8" tall, slender build and weighing around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a Halloween-style mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The other suspect was described as a black male in his early 20's, around 5'6" to 5'8" tall, medium build and weighing around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a Halloween-style mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Before the suspects fled the residence, the firearms discharged.

According to Carbondale Police, they left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

