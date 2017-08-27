Jackson Co., IL deadly crash

On Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two vehicle crash on Route 149 near the area of Hicks Road in rural Desoto.

The driver of one the vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the same vehicle was taken to an area hospital and then later flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle appeared to not have suffered any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the names will not be revealed until further notice.

Officers from Desoto Police Department, Elkville Police Department, Dowell Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.