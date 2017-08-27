Jackson Co., IL deadly crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Co., IL deadly crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

On Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two vehicle crash on Route 149 near the area of Hicks Road in rural Desoto.

The driver of one the vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the same vehicle was taken to an area hospital and then later flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle appeared to not have suffered any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the names will not be revealed until further notice.

Officers from Desoto Police Department, Elkville Police Department, Dowell Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

  Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:18:40 GMT
    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

  7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

  Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-27 16:01:14 GMT

    A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston. 

