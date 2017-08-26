SIU investigating possible sexual assault

A report of a possible sexual assault was made at Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety received a Campus Security Authority report of a possible sexual assault in Mae Smith Hall, 330 Neely Drive.

Officers with the department said the victim and the suspect are reported to be acquaintances and both are students of the university.

The university is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information about this crime or has witnessed other crimes in this area or on campus, please call the SIU Department of Public Safety at (618) 453-3771.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.