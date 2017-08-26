TN man arrested after report of robbery at gunpoint in Murray, KY

A possible robbery in Murray, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Murray Police Department was made aware of a possible robbery that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the victims said that around 11:40 p.m. they were returning to their vehicle parked at apartments on North 16th Street.

They got into the vehicle and a male subject confronted them and demanded they empty their pockets. They said he pulled out a revolver. Police said the victims stated the man did not take any of their wallets or belongings, only cash.

Murray Police Department Investigators spoke with each of the victims and were able to identify and locate the subject. Mareio McGraw, 19, of Pulaski Tennessee is identified as the male subject.

A warrant of arrest was issued and signed by Calloway County District Judge Hutchens for three counts of robbery in the firt degree, a class B felony. McCraw was taken into custody with no incident and was transported to the Calloway County Jail.

