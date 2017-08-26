Murray State running back dismissed after report of robbery at g - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State running back dismissed after report of robbery at gunpoint

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A possible robbery in Murray, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The man is reported to be 19-year-old Mareio McGraw of Pulaski Tennessee. McGraw was dismissed from his position as running back for Murray State on Saturday, one day after the incident. In a statement, Director of Athletics, Allen Ward said:

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and the legal process will take its course as it relates to this alleged incident," Ward said. "However, based on the information we have been provided, we believe the matter warrants dismissing Mareio from the team for violating both department policy and team rules."

The Murray State athletic department is reportedly monitoring the situation along with area law enforcement.

The Murray Police Department was made aware of a possible robbery that occurred Friday evening August 25. According to police, the victims said that around 11:40 p.m. they were returning to their vehicle parked at apartments on North 16th Street.

They got into the vehicle and a male subject confronted them and demanded they empty their pockets. They said he pulled out a revolver. Police said the victims stated the man did not take any of their wallets or belongings, only cash.

Murray Police Department Investigators spoke with each of the victims and were able to identify and locate McGraw. 

A warrant of arrest was issued and signed by Calloway County District Judge Hutchens for three counts of robbery in the first degree, a class B felony. McGraw was taken into custody with no incident and was transported to the Calloway County Jail.

