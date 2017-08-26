PHOTOS: National Dog Day

A report of a possible sexual assault was made at Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Aug. 26.
A possible robbery in Murray, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, Aug. 26.
August 26 is National Dog Day! The Heartland celebrated the day with their furry friends.
A southeast Missouri county commissioner is suggesting that a Confederate monument removed from St. Louis this summer be erected in his county.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.
