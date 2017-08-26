Franklin County leader wants Confederate monument to stay

A report of a possible sexual assault was made at Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Aug. 26.
A report of a possible sexual assault was made at Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Aug. 26.
A possible robbery in Murray, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, Aug. 26.
A possible robbery in Murray, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, Aug. 26.
August 26 is National Dog Day! The Heartland celebrated the day with their furry friends.
August 26 is National Dog Day! The Heartland celebrated the day with their furry friends.
A southeast Missouri county commissioner is suggesting that a Confederate monument removed from St. Louis this summer be erected in his county.
A southeast Missouri county commissioner is suggesting that a Confederate monument removed from St. Louis this summer be erected in his county.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.