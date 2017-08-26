Royals place LHP Danny Duffy on DL with sore elbow

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow.
