Nationwide Spirit Ride rolls through Heartland

A Nationwide effort to raise awareness about Road Safety rolled through the Heartland on Saturday, Aug. 26.

First Responders and Tow Truck drivers drove through Scott City Saturday morning to highlight 'Slow down and move over' Laws that are in all 50 states.

The Spirit Ride also honors people in the professions who've died while doing there jobs.

Organizers said 33 tow truck operators were killed in 2014 alone while trying to rescue stranded drivers.

"We have literally inches to work with when we're hooking up to a vehicle. Sometimes the officers have the same thing," Midwest Truck Vice President Ron Pratte said. "When they have a car pulled over, you've got other vehicles whizzing by at 70 mph plus and one misstep could be your last."

The Spirit ride began back in June and will go through more than 250 cities and towns across the nation before it comes to an end in 2018

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.