Cape Girardeau welcomes new steamboat

The American Duchess stopped by Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 26. This new riverboat is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company.

They launched the American Duchess on August 14 from New Orleans and made a brief stop at Cape Girardeau to allow passengers to check out the city and what it has to offer.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said this is another great opportunity to have many people visit Cape Girardeau. He said this additional steamboat will also benefit from more people visiting local shops and restaurants.

"They get off, they experience our city, they spend money in our city," Rediger said. "We have an economic benefit. With our friendly city, we expose our city to travelers all over the world."

Several city officials and media were able to take a tour of the new steamboat. Many noticed the exquisite chandeliers, the the pristine dining areas, as well as many other features the boat had to offer.

"It's a beautiful boat," Rediger said. "It's very contemporary and a lot of room. It has large suite state rooms and we will be looking forward to their return back here next month."

Rediger was also surprised by the American Duchess staff with a commemorative plate marking this first stop of many to Cape Girardeau.

Rediger said he planned on displaying the plate at city hall.

"We welcome the American Duchess!" Rediger added.

