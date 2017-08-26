Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on UFC fight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on UFC fight

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Saturday, Aug. 26, one of the most anticipated fights in history will take place in Las Vegas. 

Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC fighter Connor McGregor in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds of boxing. 

Both men have won numerous titles in their respective sports, but this fight is about bragging rights. 

With all the hype surrounding the fight, local businesses are looking to cash in, including Ragsdales in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 

Ashley Cody, Marketing Director for Taste of Cape said this affects all of the downtown area.

"It's not just for this business, it's for all of downtown. The people that are gonna kinda descend on downtown tonight for this event won't just go here," Cody said. "Once these fighters are over, they're going to go out and patron the rest of the businesses downtown. Which is huge."

Mayweather is putting his professional winning streak on the line. In his career, Mayweather is 49 and 0. 

McGregor's record in MMA fighting is 21 and 3.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on UFC fight

    Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on UFC fight

    Saturday, August 26 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-08-26 22:24:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    On Saturday, Aug. 26, one of the most anticipated fights in history will take place in Las Vegas.  Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC fighter Connor McGregor in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds of boxing.  Both men have won numerous titles in their respective sports, but this fight is about bragging rights.  With all the hype surrounding the fight, local businesses are looking to cash in, including Ragsdales in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.  Ashley Cody...
    On Saturday, Aug. 26, one of the most anticipated fights in history will take place in Las Vegas.  Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC fighter Connor McGregor in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds of boxing.  Both men have won numerous titles in their respective sports, but this fight is about bragging rights.  With all the hype surrounding the fight, local businesses are looking to cash in, including Ragsdales in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.  Ashley Cody...

  • Trash dump leads to charges in Madison Co., MO

    Trash dump leads to charges in Madison Co., MO

    Saturday, August 26 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-26 21:48:32 GMT
    (Source: Madison County Sheriffs Department/Facebook)(Source: Madison County Sheriffs Department/Facebook)

    A load of trash was dumped on County Road 203 in Madison County, Missouri. The sheriff's department took to social media to remind the public that littering is a prosecutable offense.

    A load of trash was dumped on County Road 203 in Madison County, Missouri. The sheriff's department took to social media to remind the public that littering is a prosecutable offense.

  • breaking

    Rape reported at Southeast Missouri State, officers searching for suspect

    Rape reported at Southeast Missouri State, officers searching for suspect

    Saturday, August 26 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-08-26 21:27:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.

    The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.

    •   
Powered by Frankly