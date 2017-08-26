Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on UFC fight

A load of trash was dumped on County Road 203 in Madison County, Missouri. The sheriff's department took to social media to remind the public that littering is a prosecutable offense.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.
