Cape Girardeau businesses hope to cash in on Mayweather, McGregor fight

On Saturday, Aug. 26, one of the most anticipated fights in history will take place in Las Vegas.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC fighter Connor McGregor in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds of boxing.

Both men have won numerous titles in their respective sports, but this fight is about bragging rights.

With all the hype surrounding the fight, local businesses are looking to cash in, including Ragsdales in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Ashley Cody, Marketing Director for Taste of Cape said this affects all of the downtown area.

"It's not just for this business, it's for all of downtown. The people that are gonna kinda descend on downtown tonight for this event won't just go here," Cody said. "Once these fighters are over, they're going to go out and patron the rest of the businesses downtown. Which is huge."

Mayweather is putting his professional winning streak on the line. In his career, Mayweather is 49 and 0.

McGregor's record in MMA fighting is 21 and 3.

