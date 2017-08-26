Rend Lake College once again makes WalletHub's list of best community colleges

Rend Lake College made the list for WalletHub’s best community colleges for the third year in a row. They beat all other Illinois colleges, and are 11th in the nation. The list compares 728 colleges across the country on a 100 point scale that look at 14 different factors.

WalletHub published this list to help students find “attractive qualities” when looking at which school to go to. The rankings include categories such as class size, cost, transfer rates as well as others.

RLC is 14th overall in the nation in career outcomes, which is up from 20th place last year. Career outcomes are based on student loan default rates, return on educational investment, and the ratio of starting salary for graduates compared to the cost of education.

It was 52nd in education outcomes which is based on retention rates, graduation rates, transfer rates, student to faculty ratio and degree and certificate credentials.

“For the third consecutive year, Rend Lake College’s faculty and staff continue to show their commitment to students and the district by finding a spot on this national ranking,” said President Terry Wilkerson. “As a college, we’re constantly looking to make improvements for our students, and moving up six places in career outcomes is proof of what we are doing every day. It’s honoring to be recognized for doing the best we can and making the impact.”

According to WalletHub, the information and data included in the ranking was gathered from the National Center for Education Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, and College Measures.

To view the WalletHub ranking, visit www.wallethub.com.

