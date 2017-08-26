Trash dump leads to charges in Madison Co., MO

A load of trash was dumped on County Road 203 in Madison County, Missouri. The sheriff's department took to social media to remind the public that littering is a prosecutable offense.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.
A former Auburn softball player is alleging abuse and sexual harassment by the Auburn coaching staff in a 14-page complaint, according to an ESPN article.
