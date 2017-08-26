Trash dump leads to charges in Madison Co., MO

A load of trash was dumped on County Road 203 in Madison County, Missouri. The sheriff's department took to social media to remind the public that littering is a prosecutable offense.

Officers provided before and after photos of the trash in the once clean road.

According to officers, Sheriff McCutcheon along with Deputy Bellew and with the help of trustees cleaned up the trash Saturday, Aug. 26.

The individuals responsible for dumping the trash were found and given the option to clean it up, but they refused to comply and charges were filed.

