Sexual assault investigation continues at Southeast Missouri State University

The Dean of Students at Southeast Missouri State University is still investigating a sexual assault that reportedly happened in August 2017.

The Department of Public Safety received the report of a sexual assault at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Here is an update on the description of the reported suspect according to the Dean of Students:

A white male, with a medium build.

Brown or dark hair.

This person has the name “Michael” or a similarly spelled name, tattooed on the left side of his chest.

There is also another unidentified tattoo on his chest.

According to officers, the assault occurred at 1 a.m. near College Hill and Pacific streets.

The victim was reportedly walking from a residence and was offered a ride then was allegedly assaulted in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark blue crew cab truck.

The alleged perpetrator is not known to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.

The University provided the following tips to help prevent these types of situations:

Be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Travel in groups and use safe transportation.

Walk without distractions.

Keep your cell phone and car keys handy so you can access them quickly.

Contact the Student Watch and Escort Service (SWES) for an escort provided on campus by the Department of Public Safety.

Report suspicious activity immediately to University Police, dial 2911 or use a Blue Light emergency call box which rings directly to a dispatcher with the Department of Public Safety.

