Rape reported at Southeast Missouri State, officers searching for suspect

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to officers, it occurred at 1 a.m. near College Hill and Pacific streets. The victim was reportedly walking from a residence and was offered a ride then was allegedly assaulted in the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 6’, muscular build, with shaggy dark hair, hanging to the eyebrows and on the back of the neck; tattoos on the chest. The vehicle is described as a black or dark blue crew cab truck.

The alleged perpetrator is not known to the victim. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.

The University provided the following tips to help prevent these types of situations:

Be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Travel in groups and use safe transportation.

Walk without distractions.

Keep your cell phone and car keys handy so you can access them quickly.

Contact the Student Watch and Escort Service (SWES) for an escort provided on campus by the Department of Public Safety.

Report suspicious activity immediately to University Police, dial 2911 or use a Blue Light emergency call box which rings directly to a dispatcher with the Department of Public Safety.

