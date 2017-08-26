Rape reported at Southeast Missouri State, officers searching for suspect

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
..
..
The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.
The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted.
Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting.
Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.