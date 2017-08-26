IL bicentennial countdown begins in Kaskaskia

The Liberty Bell of the West. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.

The ceremony will include a proclamation by Governor Bruce Rauner at the Liberty Bell of the West Shrine.

“The Illinois Constitution was signed right here on Kaskaskia Island 199 years ago today,” Gov. Rauner said. “It is fitting that we begin our countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration where it all began.”

After a singing of "Illinois," the first state song, the group will move to the nearby brick building that was the first Randolph County Courthouse, first established in 1804.

A reenactment will take place of the 32 delegates signing the Illinois 1818 Constitution.

The celebration will proceed along the Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail to the Pierre Menard Home, Illinois's first lieutenant governor.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti will be greeted by descendants of Pierre Menard. Proceeding farther along the KCT, the entourage will arrive at historic Fort de Chartres to view the exhibits and flag raising ceremony at 2 p.m.

