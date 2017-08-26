Major Case Squad disbanded in Cape Girardeau homicide investigation

Investigators with the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad have disbanded after the 72 hour activation period.

Cape Girardeau police will continue a follow up investigation into a homicide in the city.

Investigators spoke to a man they believed may have information about the homicide.

Officers asked for help finding Randall Lewis. Lewis was never considered a person of interest of a suspect in the investigation.

Jimmy L. Walker, 22, was shot and killed on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Cape Girardeau Police received a call at 3:49 a.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of South Sprigg St.

When officer's arrived, they discovered Walker in the 700 block of South Sprigg St. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Walker, of Cape Girardeau, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

You can call 573-335-6621 if you have any information.

