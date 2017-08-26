Major Case Squad asks for help in Cape Girardeau homicide investigation

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is asking for help to locate a man believed to have information about a Cape Girardeau homicide.

Investigators are looking for Randall Lewis. He is known to frequent the Cape Girardeau and Charleston areas.

According to a release, members of the major case squad believe he may have information about the shooting death of Jimmy L. Walker, 22.

Cape Girardeau Police received a call at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 of a reported shooting in the 500 block of South Sprigg St.

When officer's arrived, they discovered Walker 700 block of South Sprigg St. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Walker of Cape Girardeau was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have tried to get in touch with Lewis through family and friends, but those attempts have been unsuccessful.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad continues to investigate.

You can call 573-335-6621 if you have any information.

