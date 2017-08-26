Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

..
..
Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...
Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
