Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police received a call at 3:49 a.m. of a reported shooting in the 500 block of South Sprigg St.

When officer's arrived they discovered a male victim in the 700 block of South Sprigg St. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Cape Girardeau/Bolinger County Major Case Squad has been activated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

    Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-26 14:36:43 GMT
    (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)

    ..

    ..

  • Shooting on South Ash St. in Carbondale

    Shooting on South Ash St. in Carbondale

    Saturday, August 26 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-08-26 12:34:31 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...

    Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...

  • Apartment break in, assault in McCracken County

    Apartment break in, assault in McCracken County

    Saturday, August 26 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-08-26 12:23:06 GMT
    (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
    Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted. Officers found the man badly beaten behind an apartment complex. Shortly after, officers received another 9-1-1 call regarding a man that broke into an apartment at the same complex. Deputies went to the apartment and saw that the door was kicked in, but it was barricaded from inside. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department requested assis...
    Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted. Officers found the man badly beaten behind an apartment complex. Shortly after, officers received another 9-1-1 call regarding a man that broke into an apartment at the same complex. Deputies went to the apartment and saw that the door was kicked in, but it was barricaded from inside. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department requested assis...
    •   
Powered by Frankly