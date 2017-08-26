Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

..
The 100-day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial begins Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m. in Kaskaskia, site of the state's first capitol.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted.
Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting.
Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
