Deadly shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police received a call at 3:49 a.m. of a reported shooting in the 500 block of South Sprigg St.

When officer's arrived they discovered a male victim in the 700 block of South Sprigg St. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Cape Girardeau/Bolinger County Major Case Squad has been activated.

