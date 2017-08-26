Cape Girardeau homicide victim identified

Cape Girardeau Police received a call at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 of a reported shooting in the 500 block of South Sprigg St.

When officer's arrived they discovered a male victim in the 700 block of South Sprigg St. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cape Girardeau police identified the victim as 22-year-old Jimmy Latray Walker of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad continues to investigate.

You can call 335-6621 if you have any information.

