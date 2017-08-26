Shooting on South Ash St. in Carbondale

Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...

(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted. Officers found the man badly beaten behind an apartment complex. Shortly after, officers received another 9-1-1 call regarding a man that broke into an apartment at the same complex. Deputies went to the apartment and saw that the door was kicked in, but it was barricaded from inside. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department requested assis...