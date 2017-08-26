Apartment break in, assault in McCracken County

Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...
Officer's with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Ash St. on August 25 at 10:07 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer's found one individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of the gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, but the Carbondale Police Department reports the incident appears to be isolated and not related to Southern Illinois Universi...
Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!
Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.