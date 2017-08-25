Gov OKs bill easing gender-ID change for transgender people

A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
David Fletcher is helping kids with cancer this season one kick at a time.
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.
Four young men who weren't wearing seat belts were able to escape a Friday afternoon crash without getting seriously hurt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol,
